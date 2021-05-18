The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team hosted the Northampton Yellow Jackets and defeated the Yellow Jackets by a score of 15-1.

The Ponies got on the board early in the bottom of the 1st inning by scoring 5 runs and then 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning. The Yellow Jackets scored 1 run in the top of the 3rd inning and the Ponies responded back with 5 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning. The Ponies finished the scoring by scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning to make the final score of 15-1.

Wyatt Revell started on the mound for the Ponies and got the win. He pitched 4 innings giving up 5 hits while walking 1 and striking out 9 batters. He was relieved by Luke Pride who pitched 1 inning and gave up 1 hit, walking 1, and striking out 3.

Austin Farrow led the Ponies with 4 hits and 3 rbi’s. Giovanni Rosanova had 3 hits and 3 rbi’s. Wyatt Revell had 2 hits with 2 rbi’s and 4 runs scored. Luke Pride and Hayden Hoyle each had a hit too.

Colin Hopper started on the mound for the Yellow Jackets and took the loss. He pitched 2 and 1/3 of an inning. He gave up 9 runs on 7 hits and walked 3 batters while striking out 1. Liam Flynn pitched 1 and 2/3 innings. He gave up 6 runs on 4 hits and walked 5 batters while striking out 4.

Romano Onley led his team with 3 hits. Tanner Feltes, Dustin Splawn, and Colin Hopper each had hits.

The Ponies moved to 3-2 on the season and the Yellow Jackets moved to 0-6 on the season.

.