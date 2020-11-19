A private family funeral service for Mr. James Johnson of Salisbury, Md., will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center.  A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be held at Union Cemetery, Georgetown, Del.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.