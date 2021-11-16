A memorial service for Mr. Gene Crockett of Wachapreague, will be conducted from the graveside at Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock on Thursday at 12:00 noon, with Pastor Paul Nolz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418, S.P.C.A. of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418, Lighthouse Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 54, Keller, VA 23401, or to Rock Church of the Eastern Shore, 27112 Lankford Highway, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.