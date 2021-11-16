Funeral services for Mr. Willard Beach, Sr., of Hebron, Md., formerly of Wachapreague, Virginia, will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Mills Memorial Baptist Church, Jersey Road, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Rev. Curtis Roberts will be officiating. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.