Private funeral services for Mr. Garry C. Horsey of Painter, will be conducted Saturday at 4PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Willie White officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery, Pungoteague. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
