Private graveside services for Mr. Richie E. Shrieves, also known as “Rick” of Bloxom, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from the First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville, with Evangelist Betty Fosque officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
