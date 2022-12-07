Funeral services for Mr. Floyd Wallop III of Horntown, Virginia will be held Saturday at 11 AM at New Beginnings Outreach Ministry, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Bishop Craig Collins will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Dea’s Chapel Cemetery, Horntown, Va. Services are being provided by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
