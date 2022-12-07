Funeral services for Mr. Earl Mitchell, Jr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Quantico, Md. A public viewing will be two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
