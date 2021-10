Funeral services for Eric Martin, of Temperanceville, will be held on Tuesday at 2:00PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley. Interment will follow in the John W. Taylor Cemetery in Temperanceville.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Saxis Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 98, Saxis, VA 23427.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

