Barry Thomas Young, 64, of Bloxom, husband of Jo Lynn Ward Young, passed away on October 1, 2021.

Born on November 2, 1956 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late Gralyn “Toby” George and Gleasie Ward Young. Barry was a poultry farmer and attended Central Baptist Church. He enjoyed NASCAR, football, old cars and motorcycles. In his younger years he also enjoyed hunting and fishing. The joy of his life was his family, especially his grandchildren, who were the apples of his eyes.

Other than his wife of 26 years, Jo Lynn, Barry is survived by a daughter, Ashley Lynn Young (John Travis); his grandchildren, Toby Thomas Travis, Hayley Lynn Travis and Joshua Roy Travis; a brother, who was by his side until the end, Roland F. Young (Esther) and her daughter, Nikki; a brother, Wayne Young and his children, Matt and Stephanie Young; an uncle, Burleigh (Carolyn) Ward; a special cousin-in-law, Everett Tyndall; a cousin, Steve (Margaret) Young; several other cousins and friends; and his chocolate lab, Zoe.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roland Thomas and Mary Ward and Fentress and Flora Young; a special cousin, Robert (Bonnie) Young, and his parents-in-law, Roy and Betty Ward.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM from the Downings Cemetery in Oak Hall with Rev. Thadeus Hackett officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

