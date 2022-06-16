﻿Mr. Charles Edward “Eddie” Killmon, Jr., 74, husband of Mary Jane Killmon and a resident of Dingley’s Mill in Onancock, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA.

Born October 28, 1947, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Killmon and Emma Stroud Killmon. Eddie grew up in Onancock and Onley, VA, with the loving help of his grandmother, Lillian Killmon. A lifelong entrepreneur, he embraced opportunities whenever he realized a need. Eddie retired from ACME Foods, Inc., owned and operated several business ventures with the most recent being Shore Pellet Stoves in Tasley, VA. He was a member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, enjoyed playing golf, walking with his Golden Retriever, Marley, and just simply being ‘on the go’.

In addition to his wife Mary Jane, Eddie is survived by his son, Erik Matthew Killmon and wife Jessica, and their three sons, Nicholas, Zachary and Christian, all of Annapolis, MD; and niece and nephew, Tonya Budd and Chris Budd.

Casual and comfortable attire is requested at the graveside service, which will be held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., with The Reverend Albert Crockett officiating.

To remember Eddie, please take a walk, and also consider donating to a charity of your choice.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

