https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zlr8CF5-14A

MORNING GOLD: I caught a moment of 'sun showers' (the drops you see in the image are raindrops.)This morning's weather not only made me think about balance in life (between dark, rainy times and bright sunny ones), but also got me thinking about the importance in general of light in our daily lives. Not just sunshine but our inner light which impacts the world around us.The "world around us" includes your family, friends, neighbors, the folks you pass while driving on the roads or encounter in the stores. This morning is an encouragement to share your light, your sunshine, with others.I backed up the gold thoughts with a new song by Diana Ross and Tame Impala called Turn Up The Sunshine(listen here:Turn up the sunshine, turn up, turn up the sunshineTurn up the sunshine, turn up, turn up the sunshineTurn up the sunshine, turn up, turn up the sunshineTurn up the sunshine, turn up, turn up the sunshineWe can make it further, we running and don't look backIt's a light at the end of the tunnel if you stay on trackBut I know any minute when your fingers turn it up like snapSo hard to lose like that (hey)Let's do it all around the worldWe gotta turn up the sunshine, we gotta turn up the sunshineThink about itAll the boys and girlsYou gotta turn up the sunshine, you gotta turn up the sunshineSaid it's been a long night, a long nightWaiting for the light, waiting for the lightLet's do it all around the worldWe gotta turn up the sunshine, we gotta turn it upMake it hard to lose like thatYou want it, you got it, I'm with it if you do it like thatIt's brighter now when the colors of the rainbow flashWe gotta keep it moving, make a change so it don't change backSo hard to lose like thatLet's do it all around the worldWe gotta turn up the sunshine, we gotta turn up the sunshineThink about itAll the boys and girlsYou gotta turn up the sunshine, you gotta turn up the sunshineSaid it's been a long night, a long nightWaiting for the light, waiting for the lightLet's do it all around the worldWe gotta turn up the sunshine, we gotta turn it upMake it hard to lose like thatIf this weather makes you frownAnd some people get you down, rememberLove's like sound, it's better when it's loudAnd if there's no song insideWe can bring the light togetherDay or night, we're shining from insideTurn up the, turn it upTurn up the, turn it upTurn up the, turn it upTurn up the sunshineTurn up the, turn it upTurn up the, turn it upTurn up the, turn it upTurn up the sunshineTurn up the, turn it upTurn up the, turn it upTurn up the, turn it upTurn up the sunshineTurn up the, turn it upTurn up the, turn it upTurn up the, turn it upTurn up the sunshineall around the worldWe gotta turn up the sunshine, we gotta turn up the sunshineThink about itAll the boys and girlsYou gotta turn up the sunshine, you gotta turn up the sunshineSaid it's been a long night, a long nightWaiting for the light, waiting for the lightLet's do it all around the worldWe gotta turn up the sunshine, we gotta turn it upMake it hard to lose like that