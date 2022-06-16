  1. Beagle puppies for sale in tri-color, silver, blue and lemon colors. $150. Need loving homes. Please text 757-709-9609
  2. 4 ft. tall wooden dollhouse $40, Girls summer clothes size 10-12  757-709-9609
  3. 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon 160,000 miles needs work $1,200.00 CASH sold AS IS 757-414-0074 leave phone number on answering machine
  4. Refrigerator freezer for sale asking $100.00 804-382-4802
  5. Basketball goal on stand.$100.00 Also looking for a camper shell for a pick-up truck. Call 757-693 0720.
  6. Looking for a 40-50 HP four stroke outboard motor in excellent condition. 757-678-2340
  7. Backyard dog kennel for sale ($75) must be detached. For more information: Please call 757-710-3879
  8. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. $1000.00 or best offer, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft.$300.00 or best offer, 10ft. ramp $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy
  9. 2008 Chevy Impala SS  $4,600 757-710-4288
  10. Large record album collection for sale will discuss the price when you call 757-709-8195
  11. Goat milk stand, Bantee chickens, heat pump for parts 757-710-7830
  12. 2 mower decks one Yardman, one Craftsman 757-694-7726
  13. 2005 Ford F-150 $3,500 757-710-7326
  14. LF used work truck, power washer $100 302-519-1311
  15. Free 150 gal. oil tank w/stand, lawn mower $50 757-894-6483
  16. 3 sets of scaffold pump jacks $800 each , 2 40′ ladders $200 each 757-693-1417
  17. Bunk beds $150, needs mower repaired, new generator $750 757-678-3520
