- Beagle puppies for sale in tri-color, silver, blue and lemon colors. $150. Need loving homes. Please text 757-709-9609
- 4 ft. tall wooden dollhouse $40, Girls summer clothes size 10-12 757-709-9609
- 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon 160,000 miles needs work $1,200.00 CASH sold AS IS 757-414-0074 leave phone number on answering machine
- Refrigerator freezer for sale asking $100.00 804-382-4802
- Basketball goal on stand.$100.00 Also looking for a camper shell for a pick-up truck. Call 757-693 0720.
- Looking for a 40-50 HP four stroke outboard motor in excellent condition. 757-678-2340
- Backyard dog kennel for sale ($75) must be detached. For more information: Please call 757-710-3879
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. $1000.00 or best offer, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft.$300.00 or best offer, 10ft. ramp $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy
- 2008 Chevy Impala SS $4,600 757-710-4288
- Large record album collection for sale will discuss the price when you call 757-709-8195
- Goat milk stand, Bantee chickens, heat pump for parts 757-710-7830
- 2 mower decks one Yardman, one Craftsman 757-694-7726
- 2005 Ford F-150 $3,500 757-710-7326
- LF used work truck, power washer $100 302-519-1311
- Free 150 gal. oil tank w/stand, lawn mower $50 757-894-6483
- 3 sets of scaffold pump jacks $800 each , 2 40′ ladders $200 each 757-693-1417
- Bunk beds $150, needs mower repaired, new generator $750 757-678-3520
