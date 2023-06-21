Funeral services for Mr. Brian Bivens of Salisbury, Md., will be held Friday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the center. Interment will be at St. James Free Methodist Cemetery, Head of the Creek. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
