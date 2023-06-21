Funeral services for Mr. Emmitt Cotton, Jr., of Westover, Md., will be held Thursday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the center. Interment will be held at Samuel Wesley Cemetery, Westover, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Related Posts
Linda Helen Hickman of Temperanceville
December 29, 2020
Mrs. Kathleen Powell Shrieves formerly of Cape Charles
January 15, 2020
Ray F. Nock, Jr. of Melfa
March 23, 2021
Clement Melvin Pruitt of Cape Charles
June 6, 2023
Local Conditions
June 21, 2023, 11:45 am
Cloudy
65°F
65°F
18 mph
real feel: 62°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 89%
wind speed: 18 mph ENE
wind gusts: 34 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:42 am
sunset: 8:27 pm