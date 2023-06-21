Funeral services for Mr. Emmitt Cotton, Jr., of Westover, Md., will be held Thursday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the center.  Interment will be held at Samuel Wesley Cemetery, Westover, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.