William Earl “Billy” Hopkins, 50, of Greenbush, VA, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home. Born March 31, 1970 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of the late Nannie Virginia Colona Hopkins and Aubrey C. Tipton.

Known as a “Jack of all trades,” Billy was a self-employed carpenter, painter, and lawnmower repairman. He loved animals, especially his cats; enjoyed fishing and hunting; and looked forward to riding his Harley every chance he got. Billy was happiest when spending time with family and friends, all of whom will miss him dearly.

Billy is survived by his brother, Paul Daniel “Danny” Hopkins of Greenbush; aunt, Jeanie Ball; uncle, Robert Colona, Sr.; and cousin and caregiver, April Moore (Michael), all of Parksley, VA; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Glen Hopkins and sister, Wanda Sue “Wendy” Taylor.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., with Pastor Sam Welch officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service and private burial held in the Parksley Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Billy’s memory to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

