RICHMOND— Accomack and Northampton counties will each receive. $24,804 in funding to help offset the costs to emergency services of the COVID-19 crisis. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is announcing $1,792,748 in federal assistance for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 COVID-19 Emergency Management Performance Grant Supplemental Health Equity (EMPG-S). The EMPG-S funding was allocated to Virginia as a part of the CARES Act stimulus package in response to COVID-19.

“The grant program will continue the work of the COVID-19 Health Equity Taskforce’s effort to apply a statewide health equity lens to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts,” said Curtis Brown, State Coordinator for Emergency Management. “The funding will increase the capability to support marginalized and at-risk individuals and communities to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Eligible Local Governments:

Local governments identified for participation in EMPG-S program have participated in the Health Equity Pilot Program (HEPP), managed by VDEM, which has leveraged health equity data to facilitate the distribution of public health information and resources, such as masks and hand sanitizer, to underserved communities identified as highest risk for COVID-19 spread. Seventy-one local governments have been identified, and the 67 participating in the HEPP were identified for consideration for EMPG-S. Through data analytics, 37 local emergency management programs were identified for EMPG-S funding.

