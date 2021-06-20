Mr. Arnold William “Bill” Verbeck, 83, husband of the late Patricia Tapman “Pat” Verbeck and a resident of Temperanceville, VA, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, with his family at his side. Born July 2, 1937 in Ware, MA, he was the son of the late William Morton Verbeck and Beatrice Larson Verbeck.

Following high school graduation, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country for the next six years. As fate would have it, he was assigned to the Naval Air Station on Wallops Island, VA, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Tapman, in 1957. Soon after honorable discharge from the Navy, Bill began working as a heavy equipment operator for Fox Bros. in Oak Hall, VA and later began working as a printing press operator for Moore Business Forms in Snow Hill, MD, where he later retired upon Moore’s closing. He then worked in security at Lankford Sysco until his second, and final, retirement.

With a heart full of compassion and selflessness, Bill was happiest when doing for others. He and Pat built a beautiful life together, one based on faith, love, and family. Throughout their 59 years of marriage, they made every moment count, often hand in hand. As longtime members of Hallwood Baptist Church, Bill served as deacon and remained a devoted member for decades. Among the many things Bill and Pat did together, softball and family were priority and often coincided as they were either coaching or cheering from the sidelines when their daughter and granddaughter played. Since Pat’s passing, he began preparing Friday lunches (that were more like feasts) for the crew at Tapman’s Truck Repair, a tradition that attracted more and more folks each week. He was a member of the Temperanceville Masonic Lodge No. 121, having received his 50-year pin in 2018. Blessed with an incredible voice, you could often find him singing while working around the house and in his flower gardens. Bill was never seen without a smile, an unforgettable smile that will continue to bring light and joy to your heart each time you hear the name Bill Verbeck, “Bobo,” or “Pop.”

Left to honor and cherish his memory are his daughter, Tamara “Tammy” Hudson, and her husband, David, of Wallops Island; granddaughter, Rebecca Hudson of Parksley; sisters, Lynda Klem of Arizona and Kris Verbeck of Maine; sister-in-law, Charlotte Tapman of Snow Hill; friends of the family, Becky Chew and her son, “Little David,” who Pop thought of as a granddaughter and great grandson; his Boston Terrier and best bud, Tyson; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, J.W. Tapman and Leo Klem.

A memorial service will be held at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., with The Reverends Danny Shrieves and Kevin Eley officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to Holly Grove Christian School Archery Program, c/o Bruce Bowden, 2110 Old Furnace Road, Eden, MD 21822 or to Hallwood Baptist Church, c/o Max Marshall, P.O. Box 36, Hallwood, VA, 23359.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.