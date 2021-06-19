- For sale Double stainless steel sink $50.00 757-999-1015
- For Sale: Coleman Generator electric start on wheels. Comes with new carburetor in the box with hoses. $300 OBO, Raymarine C70 chart plotter GPS with east coast card, antenna, cables and mount. $300 OBO, 19 ft. galvanized boat trailer, parked 6 years ago after replacing axle, springs, hubs and tires. Best Offer can be towed away rolls fine. 2″ Ball hand crank. No Title Call 757-710-8606 anytime
- 7 1/2″ Table jig saw, Table drill press, 2.5 hp 12″ planer 757-894-7175
- Sheetrock/wallpaper tools, boating equipment, Elvis collection 414-0429
- LF small dog 894-1537
- LF mower deck 38″ for Poulan riding mower 387-9952
- 3 axle trailer 710-0810
- LF junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566
- LF place to rent in Exmore 757-617-5288
- 1984 Cadillac $3,500 443-289-0103
- 4 wheel wooden push cart, wood mill saw 757-414-1393
- 2 gun cabinets free, Karaoke machine $50, pair of speakers $40 lf single bed mattress 710-1489
- 2 female puppies free 709-4544
- Men’s bike $20, Cub Cadet trimmer $130, toddler seat $50 678-0979
- Hotel heat/ac unit $175, Honda push mower $60, a/c unit $70 757-218-8387
- LF someone to do carpentry work, lf someone to spread dirt 824-0082
- LG shipping box $50, LG carpenters tool box $50, LG steamer trunk$50 387-7506
- LF 1-2 bedroom apt 757-387-7064
- LTB knee scooter 894-7003
- free ducks 710-3192
- 2 bags ready mix concrete 678-2566
- LTB 4′ bush hog/ finish mower, 15 hp Honda outboard $800 894-0196
- Set of Thrush mufflers $100 757-350-1160
- Set of golf clubs, LF John Deere 42″ mower for parts, Lg assort of vacuum tubes 787-2963
- LF steel pipe 1-1.5 in 8′ long 410-430-7128
- John Deere RX 75 mower, 8 HP Johnson out board 824-0046
- LF 50″ Cub Cadet mower for parts 710-6176
- LTB storage building 757-630-1995
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page