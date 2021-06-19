  1. For sale Double stainless steel sink $50.00 757-999-1015
  2. For Sale: Coleman Generator electric start on wheels. Comes with new carburetor in the box with hoses. $300 OBO, Raymarine  C70 chart plotter GPS with east coast card, antenna, cables and mount. $300 OBO, 19 ft. galvanized boat trailer, parked 6 years ago after replacing axle, springs, hubs and tires. Best Offer can be towed away rolls fine. 2″ Ball hand crank. No Title Call 757-710-8606 anytime
  3. 7 1/2″ Table jig saw, Table drill press, 2.5 hp 12″ planer 757-894-7175
  4. Sheetrock/wallpaper tools, boating equipment, Elvis collection 414-0429
  5. LF small dog  894-1537
  6. LF mower deck 38″ for Poulan riding mower 387-9952
  7. 3 axle trailer  710-0810
  8. LF junk appliances and scrap metal  678-2566
  9. LF place to rent in Exmore  757-617-5288
  10. 1984 Cadillac $3,500  443-289-0103
  11. 4 wheel wooden push cart, wood mill saw 757-414-1393
  12. 2 gun cabinets free, Karaoke  machine $50, pair of speakers $40  lf single bed mattress 710-1489
  13. 2 female puppies free 709-4544
  14. Men’s bike $20, Cub Cadet trimmer $130, toddler seat $50 678-0979
  15. Hotel heat/ac unit $175, Honda push mower $60, a/c unit $70 757-218-8387
  16. LF someone to do carpentry work, lf someone to spread dirt 824-0082
  17. LG shipping box $50, LG carpenters tool box $50, LG steamer trunk$50 387-7506
  18. LF 1-2 bedroom apt 757-387-7064
  19. LTB knee scooter 894-7003
  20. free ducks 710-3192
  21. 2 bags ready mix concrete   678-2566
  22. LTB 4′ bush hog/ finish mower, 15 hp Honda outboard $800  894-0196
  23. Set of Thrush mufflers $100  757-350-1160
  24. Set of golf clubs, LF John Deere 42″ mower for parts, Lg assort of vacuum tubes 787-2963
  25. LF steel pipe 1-1.5 in 8′ long  410-430-7128
  26. John Deere RX 75 mower, 8 HP Johnson out board  824-0046
  27. LF 50″ Cub Cadet mower for parts  710-6176
  28. LTB storage building 757-630-1995