A burial for Mr. Anthony Palmer of Salisbury, MD., will be held Thursday at 1 PM at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Shirley Ann Goodman
August 20, 2018
Mrs. Margaret A. Upshur
June 20, 2018
Pamela Stewart Dunton of Exmore
August 9, 2020
Leah Carr
November 4, 2021
Local Conditions
March 10, 2022, 11:22 am
Cloudy
38°F
38°F
7 mph
real feel: 35°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 7 mph NE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:21 am
sunset: 6:05 pm
2 hours ago
MORNING GOLD: Wow, life can really throw a curve ball when you least expect it (and usually when you already have things going wrong, it seems.) Sometimes, it's like a never-ending series of bad things one right behind the next. It happens to all of us, at some point in life. So, what do we do?I found an article I shared parts of this morning to help navigate the muddy waters when we get knocked down flat on our faces by those unexpected and/or unforeseen wrecking balls.In part, the article offered this advice when those situations rear their ugly heads, "Each one of us experiences a few “stumbles” in our lives. Some of us have the mental scars to show for it, too. These feelings of pain and doubt are normal, but they shouldn’t stop you. In fact, when you realize you’ve hit rock bottom, there’s only one way to go, and that’s up. The process may be a difficult one and may even take away all your energy, but with a strategy and will, it can surely be done.1. Take time to feel your pain.When you’ve hit the ground on all fours, you may feel the need to deny your situation or take it for granted. Don’t. Instead, allow yourself to be vulnerable to the way you feel. If you feel angry for being fired, inadequate for a failed business or depressed that your spouse left you, accept what you feel.Taking time to feel your emotions and grieving your situation is a good start to refocusing yourself for what’s to come. You can’t rise from a fall by avoiding the fact that you fell and actually got hurt. If you do so, the pain will pile up and weigh you down at a later time. So grieve, cry if you feel the tears and scream at the top of your lungs if it helps you feel better. And it will.2. Accept what you can’t change.This is like grieving, but more about understanding that what’s happened can’t be undone. If your business failed and you’re deep in debt, you can’t change that fact. Not in a day, at least, and definitely not by numbing or ignoring the situation you’re in.3. Be kind, and forgive yourself.When life knocks you down, it’s normal to feel guilty, blame yourself and even add self-hate to that pile. However, at the end of the day, you must learn to forgive yourself and find a door within the darkness.4. Evaluate your options, and redefine your goals.Once you’ve forgiven yourself and are ready for the next move, it’s time to evaluate your options. Ask yourself what can be done differently by assessing what went wrong. (PERSONAL NOTE: This is where the lesson is learned from the circumstance.)If you made mistakes, write each one of them down to learn from your behavior. If it was something you didn’t do, think about how you’ll change things up next time around. And if you didn’t make a mistake and yet you still failed, focus on the future. There’s probably an aspect from your experience you can learn from.As you evaluate, also think about your larger vision. What is it that you want to achieve and when do you want to achieve it?5. Map out a plan for your goals.Just having a goal is not enough. You can write it down, break it down into as many small daily goals as you want, but if you don’t have an action plan to execute it, all will be in vain.>>>> But most importantly, remember to not give up. You haven’t failed until you quit, so keep at it. <<<<Over time, it gets easier to rise up and follow through. You won’t have to exert as much will because you’ll have formed a set of habits day in and day out. You’ll have a purpose. Your plans and goals are that purpose. They give you a reason to wake up every morning."(If you'd like to read the article in full, find it here: https://www.success.com/how-to-rise-up-after-life-knocks-you-down/ )I backed up the gold share this morning with a song I remember when it first arrived at the radio station. I immediately feel in love with it! While I don't play it often, it has always resounded with me when I have been knocked down by life and I needed to pick myself up. It's Tubthumping by Chumbawumba where the chorus keeps repeating: I get knocked down, but I get up againYou are never gonna keep me downI get knocked down, but I get up againYou're never gonna keep me down..If you'd like to hear the song, you can find it here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQhbt2c8JqU ... See MoreSee Less