1.Various old glass telephone insulators, various plastic decoys, various mason jars 757-387-7506

2.2004 Honda Accord EX $1,000, body, interior and tires in good shape, needs engine 757-387-2114

3.1995 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat 4×4 w/ extended cab, engine needs to be rebuilt or replaced $2,500 obo 757-709-9518

4.Troybuilt 46in. riding mower $300, 16in Poplin chainsaw $50, Stihl 50cc weed trimmer, 20in. Cut $75 757-990-5436

5.2 bedroom home for rent in Exmore, rent is $650 per month, application is required, serious inquiries only 757-350-1296

6.Chocolate Muscovy Ducks for sale, LF rabbit hutch 757-710-0658

7.40in. Spectra Flatscreen TV w/ built-in DVD player $300, new 5G phone $25, 3 used trailer tires size ST175-80D-13, no rims, good tread $75 985-498-6860

8.LF sections of white vinyl panels, LF patio pavers to cover a 12x12ft area 757-709-0864

9.LF small scrapper blade & small bush-hog 757-709-4287

10.LF somebody to help around the house 757-993-0362

11.LF 3 bedroom home or trailer 757-302-0053

12.LF motorized hospital bed 757-442-0669

13.757-678-5360 Fold up bed on metal frame, fold-up chair, LF somebody to spray for termites.

14.42in deck for a craftsman mower in good condition $150 757-678-6250

15.410-422-8973 LF spare rim for a 2000 Ford Ranger, LF muskrat platters

16.2 professional Peavy speakers w/ Amp, 65in flatscreen TV, China closet 757-694-8625