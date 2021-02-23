A private funeral service for Mr. Allen Jones of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Sunday at 2 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Jermaine Scott will be officiating. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery Corp., Unionville Road, Pocomoke, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
