Michael Allen Marshall, 74, of Saxis, passed away on February 18, 2021 at his residence.

Born on April 22, 1946 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late E. Allen Marshall and Pauline Wessells Marshall. Michael graduated from the College of William & Mary and Salisbury State University. He was a retired English teacher with the Northampton County Schools.

Michael is survived by a brother, Darrell Dean Marshall of Saxis and a sister, Maxine Marshall McCready; two nephews, Ryan McCready and Travis Marshall; a niece, Christy Marsh; a great-nephew, Benjamin Marsh and a great-niece, Elexis.

A celebration of Michael’s Life will be held Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Saxis Vol. Fire Dept.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

