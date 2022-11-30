Funeral services for Monique Wright of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Mt. Enoch Holy Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Joy Ministries Cemetery, Eden, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
