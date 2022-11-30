Funeral services for Mr. Carter Bivens of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
