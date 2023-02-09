Funeral services for Miss Cordelia Staten will be conducted Saturday at 1 PM at the First Baptist Church in Capeville, Virginia with the Rev. Kelvin Jones officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Cornish Celebration of Life Center in Exmore Friday from 5 until 7 PM. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
