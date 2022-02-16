Private funeral services for Miss Bonnie R. Dennis of Wattsville, will be conducted Saturday at 9AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Atlantic. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Ms. Bettie E. Bailey
July 19, 2018
Reverend William E. Charnock
December 18, 2019
Mr. Daniel Sanchez of Parksley
October 14, 2019
Mrs. Dulcie Drummond Windsor
June 23, 2021
Local Conditions
February 16, 2022, 2:52 pm
Sunny
51°F
51°F
7 mph
real feel: 54°F
current pressure: 31 in
humidity: 91%
wind speed: 7 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:51 am
sunset: 5:43 pm
50 minutes ago
Catch the replay of today’s Shore Talk discussing Eastern Shore of VA Habitat for Humanity’s 25th Annual Freezin’ for a Reason. ... See MoreSee Less
Shore Talk - the 25th Annual Freezin' for a ReasonToday we were joined by Wayne Parsley and Wayne Brannon with the Eastern Shore Habitat for Humanity to discuss their upcoming 25th Annual Freezin' for a Reason.