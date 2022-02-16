Private funeral services for Miss Bonnie R. Dennis of Wattsville,  will be conducted  Saturday at   9AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Atlantic.  Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.

