Private graveside services for Mrs. Julia E Bailey Brewington of Exmore, will be condoucted Thursday at 1PM from the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Beatrice Rivera
August 14, 2018
Mr. Charles Godwin
February 11, 2021
Jean Taylor Parks of Onley
April 27, 2021
Mrs. Marjorie Pryor Annis of Guilford
January 20, 2021
Local Conditions
February 16, 2022, 2:52 pm
Sunny
51°F
51°F
7 mph
real feel: 54°F
current pressure: 31 in
humidity: 91%
wind speed: 7 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:51 am
sunset: 5:43 pm
50 minutes ago
Catch the replay of today’s Shore Talk discussing Eastern Shore of VA Habitat for Humanity’s 25th Annual Freezin’ for a Reason. ... See MoreSee Less
Shore Talk - the 25th Annual Freezin' for a ReasonToday we were joined by Wayne Parsley and Wayne Brannon with the Eastern Shore Habitat for Humanity to discuss their upcoming 25th Annual Freezin' for a Reason.