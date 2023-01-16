Miranda Jean Merritt, 67, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, she was the daughter of the late George Felter Merritt and the late Elza Ewell Merritt.

She is survived by a brother, George Merritt of Virginia Beach, VA; four sisters, Marie Ward and her husband, Bill, of Cape Charles, VA, Bonnie Porter and her fiancé, Jerry Miles, of Bloxom, VA, Margaret McAllen of Cape Charles, and Mary Gray and her husband, Jim, of Nassawadox, VA; two aunts, Yvonne Hickman of Saxis, VA, and Linda Ewell of Onancock; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her family and friends at CSB, Exmore.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Shore Community Services Board, Post Office Box 626, Exmore, VA 23350 or Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA.

