1. F/S 2009 LINCOLN MKS RUNS AND DRIVES 220K SELLING AS -IS DUE TO MILEAGE BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR CAR WILL NEED A WATER PUMP REPLACEMENT 3.9 V6 NICE, CAR CAN SEND PICS . 4000. 609 780 4960

2. Dean VMNT-1 Dave Mustaine signature guitar. Includes hard shell case, in very good condition.

$600 or best offer

Similar models online are selling for over $1,000. 804-695-7876

3. Park Model home 12 x 34 suitable for Trails End $7000 410 726 4589

4. Galvanized water troughs 100 gallons used as planters

$30 each or 2 for $50

Aloe plants, pencil trees, succulents $5 – $25

Several canvas horse prints, wildlife and nature pictures

$25 – $45 Call 757-825-4555

5. 2017 r410 Trane 2 ton package air conditioner with thermostat $450 980 206 0384

6.lf a bed cover for 2002 Ford Extended Cab…757-387-2044

7. lf a used mini van or truck for free.. 757-678-3913

8. New Samsung galaxy s20 fe cell phone…894-0113

9. 2 acres of land elect.. well and septic permit .. 665-4325 located between leemont and parksley..

10. 235-70-R16 tires..678-6250

11. KODAK PRINTER FAX.. 665-6405 $45

12.. FREEZER 1 YR OLD 7.5 CU FT… 757-344-6569 $125

13. 757-710-5238..LV MSG.. ACRE OF LAND IN MAPPSVILLE ON TURKEY RUN ROAD…REDUCED TO $25,000…LF WOODEN ISLAND CABINET… WITH BUTCHER BLOCK… LARGE ENOUGH FOR A GAS STOVE TO BE MOUNTED…. ANTIQUE METAL WHEEL BARROW WITH METAL TIRE…

14. CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER… CUTS WELL 757-505-6783

15. POULAN POWER SAW 16 INCH $150…678-6089

16. 4 WHEELER 250 CC… FRONT AND BACK PACK…$1200..757-993-0718 665-1484 WILL SHOW TODAY AND SATURDAY…

17. COMPLETE SET 15 INCH TIRES 195-65-15 95% TREAD $250 OBO… 5 STRING BASS GUITAR BY IBANEZ WITH PARACTICE AMP $150 15 INCH BMW RIMS..bORBET..$150 FOR SET… 757-710 1490