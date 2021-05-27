Funeral services for Mrs. Michelle Kellam-Brown of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Saturday at 2:30  PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.  A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Funeral Home.  Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princes Anne, MD.

