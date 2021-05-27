  1. Looking for a used 5-7 yard dump truck body that fits 1985 International S1900 chassis. Looking for used mobile homes. 7578942028
  2. Room for rent in Exmore area call for details 757-414-4454
  3. Four(4) Chevy/GMC truck rims and tires. 245/75R16 – 6 lug. Came off 2001 4X4.
    $50 takes all four 7577094076
  4. Urgently need to rent a 2-3 bedroom house while we rebuild our house that we lost in a fire. Must be pet friendly. 7577108427
  5. 1864 Home Comfort wood cook stove $1200 obo, 4×8 walk in chicken coop with windows. $500, 19hp Briggs and Stratton engine came out of Craftsman lawn riding mower,electric start,runs great $200 7573505937
  6. looking to buy a used washing machine (and dryer if set) in very good condition. old fashioned/heavy duty preferred, but newer models also ok. Also looking to buy a Childs’ seat for a bike. Can be mountable on bike or pull along behind bike. p call 710 5426.
  7. Like to buy a small motor for a boat, about a 5 hp, in excellent condition
  8. Looking for a professional carpet cleaner. I’m located in New Church Va area. 3023597854
  9.  Conference Table 8’ long by 42”wide with 6 chairs. Good Condition, Also-  4 Nice upholstered chairs. Gold Fabric, very clean  also good condition. Free, You pick up. Call first. 302-1331
  10. 14 karat yellow gold ring Size 8 with diamonds, center diamond is 1/10th karat $200, 7099454
  11. Lf a burning barrel 7578541619
  12. Outboard motor 10hp $700, 2010 alter classic Harley Davidson motorcycle $12000 7578948118
  13. 7577101025  Pair of ladies sketchers worn twice perfect condition size 7 $20
  14. Lf a vehicle doesn’t matter model in good condition between $800-1000 7577103749
  15. 2003 Lanier sob 93 2.0 turbo engine $2000, Lf some rat wire to build a small turkey pen 7573877153
  16. Friend that has a room for rent $600 for single person or couple in Pocomoke area, Roomba vacuum k2 model brand new in box $175, Cherry wood cabinet 4×4 very nice condition $40 4438801331
  17. Eureka vacuum $20, Colored tv 15, Cable box $15, $40 all of it Lf donation of microwave 7573312598
  18. 3 piece living room set $650 obo Birch brown color, Pt cruiser 2007 $4000 obo great condition, Lf small dog kennel and igloo to go with it 6077048
  19. Set of black car ramps and old set of jumper cables $15, New 5 qt container of Tim’s oil $15, Hand made quilt holder excellent shape $15 obo 6654581
  20. Lf private dog groomer 7576783691
  21. 4 16” tires LT 235 85r16 4102029948