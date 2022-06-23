Funeral services for Mary Stanley of Hurlock, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Hurlock U.M. Church, Hurlock, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Petersburg Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.
