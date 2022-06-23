Funeral services for Mrs. Susie Stewart will be held on Saturday at 1 PM in the Mount Sinai Gospel Tabernacle Church in Fairview, VA. Family and friends may call at the Church Friday evening from 5 to 7 PM. Interment will be in the Cape Charles Cemetery. Arrangements by the Cornish Funeral Home.
