Private funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Bunting Matthews of Pocomoke, MD, will b conducted on Saturday at 1PM from the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor William Cathell officiating. Interment will be in the United Christian Church Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.