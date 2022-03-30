1.Shopmaster band saw $100 757-693-1450

2.42in. Cut John Deere X300 riding mower, Bagger attached, new belts & mulching blades $1,500 609-780-4960

3.LF 3-4 bedroom home in the Accomac area 757-709-3534

4.1997 Dodge Dakota V6 Magnum pickup, needs TLC, $2,500 obo 757-693-0878

5.LF 2-3 bedroom home for rent in Northampton or Accomac county 757-678-2800

6.LF complete junk cars (title or no title) 757-201-1521

7.FREE Vintage chaise, needs some work 757-787-7351

8.2001 Chevy Silverado 2500, 8.1 engine w/ Alison transmission, power windows & locks, tool box included $7,500, 1976 Chevrolet Bel-Air, runs & drives $1,000 obo, LF 1984-86 Cutlass Supreme 757-350-9497

9.Crank type trailer jack w/ wheel, has surface rust, very operational $20, Straight-tongue trailer coupler for 3in. Channel w/ 2in ball $20, 3 used trailer tires (without rims) size ST175/80D-13, very good tread $75 985-498-6860

10.8 year old “Red-Nosed” pitbull 757-505-6720

11.Cub Cadet Tractor w/ front-end loader & bucket $15,000 obo 757-678-7884

12.LF apartment 302-519-5445

13.Exercise machines for sale, call for more information 757-709-4981

14.Dresser w/ mirror, shelves, and drawers $50 757-787-7969

15.2 Ford F-150s 757-678-6547

16.1986 Chevy Camaro $5,500 443-493-0499

17.LF 3-4 bedroom home in Accomac 757-693-7544

18.757-824-0942 LF 10×16 utility shed, LF garden tiller, LF metal detector

19.LF 410 20gauge double barrel shotgun, LF colt 45 pistol, LF old decoys 757-387-7506

20.Older Windows 757-350-1030

21.LF car in good shape for a reasonable price 757-710-0810

22.757-710-5238 LF riding lawn mower, clean, ready to cut grass, LF home stereo system w/ receiver and CD player, no speakers are necessary

23.LF spare 5 lug rim for a 2000 Ford Pickup 235-75-15, LF 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland’s eastern shore 410-422-8973

24.22in push mower $80 443-783-2020