Louetta Irene Godwin Gibbons of Sanford, Virginia, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at the home of her daughter, in Melfa, VA, while surrounded by her loving family.

Louetta was born on November 8, 1938, in Sanford, where she lived nearly all her life. She attended Atlantic High School and graduated in 1957 as the Salutatorian of her class. She then married Edward Lee Gibbons and embarked on a career that included working in banking for Farmers and Merchants and NASA FCU for many years before starting another career as an office manager for Dr. E.W. “Tom” Bosworth, in Onancock, VA, where she remained until his retirement in 2002. In retirement, Louetta was able to enjoy time with her family in their homes and on trips to anywhere it was warm.

She and Edward had two daughters, Diana Gibbons Bonniwell and Tammy Gibbons Matthews. They had a long and loving marriage of 58 years, enjoying boating, fishing, square dancing, camping, playing many rounds of Rook, and spending time with their family. She was a member of Guilford United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Louetta was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her daughter, Diana; her parents, Irene White Godwin and John Nathan Godwin, Sr.; as well as siblings, Peggy Miller, John N. Godwin, Jr., and Sylvia Whitmore; brothers-in-law, Melvin Miller, Andrew Parks, Ronnie Whitmore, Richard Gibbons, Johnny Gibbons, and Olin Mears; and sisters-in-law, Margie Godwin and Lois Ann Mears.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy; sons-in-law, Ron Matthews and Reade Bonniwell; grandchildren, Christy Baylis (Shawn), Cindy Daniels (Brian), Connie Cooper (Skyy), Ashleigh Miller (Matt), and Justin Matthews (Brittany). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Connor and Caitlin Daniels, Brayden and Liam Miller, Elyana and Ruby Cooper, Aiden and Shanon Gaston, and Mayson, Foster, and Levin Matthews; as well as her siblings, Ann Pruitt (Johnny), Roberta Chance (Eddie); sisters-in-law, Rosemary Gibbons, Milicent Gibbons; and many nieces and nephews.

Louetta was known as “Mema” to all her grandchildren, as well as the children and grandchildren of her siblings, and loved nothing more than the time she spent with them at home, at the beach, on the boat, or on the road whenever and wherever the journey might take them.

Services will be conducted from the graveside at the Wachapreague Cemetery on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Monica Gould officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate) or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.