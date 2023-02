The Eastern Shore Public Library is pleased to announce that the Accomac location has returned to full hours and is once again open on Mondays from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00p.m. See all Accomac library hours below:

Hours are:

Monday: 10:00 am – 5:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 am – 8:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 am – 5:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 am – 8:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 am – 5:00 PM

Saturday 9:00 am – 1:00 PM

.