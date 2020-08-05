A funeral service for Lola Fluhart, of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM at the Bloxom Fire Company with Pastor George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Quinby Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7pm at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas UMC, 25460 Shoremain Drive , Bloxom VA 23308
Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley,
