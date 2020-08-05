Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives and one additional hospitalization in Wednesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics remained unchanged for the Eastern Shore. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 70 tests for a test positive rate of 4.2%.

Virginia added 745 additional confirmed COVID-19 test positives, with 53 additional probable cases.

40 additional hospitalizations were reported by the VDH and one additional probable hospitalizations. Virginia’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one to 881 statewide. Virginia still has over 3,500 available hospital beds for COVID patients.

Virginia reported 30 additional COVID-19 deaths, with no additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 11,665 tests for a test positive rate of 6.3%.

