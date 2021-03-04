Funeral Service for Mr. Levin “Buster” Collins, III will be conducted from the John O. Morris Funeral Home Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 1:00p with Presiding Elder Morris officiating.

Visitation is available to Family and friends at the funeral home Saturday, March 6th from 3pm – 5pm. The funeral service will be a private service, by invitation only. Extended family and friends can leave messages of condolence, sign the guest book and view the Homegoing Service live at the website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.

