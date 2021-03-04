Funeral services for Mr. Preston Johnson will be conducted Saturday at 1 pm at the Bethel Baptist Memorial Gardens in Franktown with the Reverend Wilbur Adams officiating. Arrangements by the Cornish Funeral Home in Cheriton.
