Funeral services for Mr. Keith Kellam of Salisbury, MD will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 til 8 PM at the Center. Rev. Carroll Mills will be officiating. Interment will be at Macedonia Memorial Park, Westover, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.