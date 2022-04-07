ONANCOCK, Virginia – The US Drug Enforcement Agency encourages the proper and safe disposal of unused and expired prescription medications as one method of combatting medication misuse, overdoses and overdose deaths.

Unused prescription drugs can find their way into the wrong hands, and the outcome can be dangerous or even tragic. In addition, disposing of unused or expired medications in the trash can endanger animals, and flushing the medications can endanger the local water supply.

Riverside on the Eastern Shore is partnering with Walgreens and local law enforcement to host a collection site at the Riverside Onancock campus on April 30, the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.