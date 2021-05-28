Justin Killeen-Bizzotto — ever exuberant, always smiling, giver of the best hugs — became forever young on Monday, May 24, 2021.

His story began September 21, 1982 in Salisbury, MD, a day he never let anyone forget, as he often announced on the first day of his birth month he would be accepting gifts throughout September. Justin grew up just outside of Onancock, VA, in Crystal Beach, a place where beautiful childhoods are created, neighbors are like family, and days spent with mud between your toes are a must.

From a young age, Justin’s unfailing work ethic was evident as he often worked alongside his dad in the leather studio and restaurant. Over the years, he worked various jobs until finding his calling as a firefighter. His respect for the trade, along with his passion and dedication to serve, was evident to those who worked with him. For years Justin volunteered at several stations but hung his helmet at the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as a firefighter, medic, and past Assistant Chief. He began his career in emergency response as a medic for Northampton County EMS, and over the last decade, as a firefighter for Wallops Flight Facility Fire Department. Recently, he began working for Lewis Construction when off shift, which only added to his endless list of talents. No matter where he was, the infectious “J Bizzy” energy brought fun and laughter to everyone’s workday.

Having grown up on the water where so many of his greatest childhood memories were made, Justin lived for boating and beach days on the bayside. He lived each day to the fullest, always finding joy in the little things. It wasn’t until he met Jackie that he realized what he had been missing, having shared upon asking her parents for her hand in marriage – “She completes me.” The two were inseparable from the start and loved one another fiercely and unconditionally as they built a beautiful life together, making their home with pets, Vader, Solo, and Chilli.

In his 38 years Justin Killeen-Bizzotto made a lasting impact on the lives of all who knew him. With a personality that exploded with effortless charisma, genuine compassion and absolute joy, Justin was the kind of guy everyone instantly adored. To say he was a friend to all would be an understatement. He loved with his whole heart and whether you’ve known him since the good ole days of pond swimming at Crystal Beach, Friday night parties at the Mac’s, walking into fires and saving lives, or enjoyed a few Natties together from time to time, he would always greet you with a hug and a sweet smile.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife, Jacquelyn Cashwell Bizzotto; parents, Michele “Miguel” Bizzotto and Colleen Killeen; sister, Kelly Killeen-Bizzotto Moore, her husband, Chris and their children, Balin and Rory; parents-in-law, Rudy and Judy Cashwell; sister-in-law, Sarah Cashwell; brother-in-law, Ryan Cashwell; aunts, Maureen Killeen, Teresa Bizzotto, and Angela Ortiz; numerous cousins; and the myriad of people who had the great pleasure of calling him friend.

Justin would not want to bring sadness to your hearts, only happiness as you remember the good times shared. He would want you to remember… “Your body cannot heal without play. Your mind cannot heal without laughter. Your soul cannot heal without joy.” ~ Catherine Rippenger Fenwick

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, in Onancock, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., with Onancock VFD’s Chaplain, J. Barton Weakley, officiating.

For those who wish to make a charitable contribution in Justin’s memory, please consider donating to your local fire department in honor of his life’s work.

