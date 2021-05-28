John Raymond Chryzanowski, Jr., 85, husband of the late Alice Emma Stoffels Chryzanowski and a resident of Melfa, VA, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, VA with his family by his side. A native of Woodstown, NJ and reared in Vineland, NJ, he is the son of the late John R. Chryzanowski and the late Katherine Tkach Chryzanowski. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Onley, VA and was a Knight of Columbus for 15 years and a 4th Degree Knight for 13 years. He was the Eastern Shore Council 6963 Advocate since 2008. He belonged to Msgr. John S. Giffey Assembly 1309 led by Faithful Navigator Arthur C. Clemente. He was thought of as one of the can do/will do Knights. John’s favorite past times were spending time on the water and playing cards with his daughters and family. He was extremely meticulous with his lawn, yard and home. His hobbies included working in his wood shop and rebuilding his 1955 Chevy. John was a member of the Dividing Creek Deer Club, Woodstown Moose Lodge, and Reliance Fire Company. He was an avid hunter and would always travel to New Jersey to go deer and turkey hunting. He camped with Toots and his girls for many, many years in Cape May Court House, NJ. John retired from Airworks, Corp. with 37 years of employment where he built jet engines. He worked on Elvis Presley’s plane the “Lisa Marie” several times and was even flown to Tennessee to troubleshoot Elvis’ plane.

John is survived by his daughters, Cindylou (Jesse) Nelson, Lisa (Thomas) Burns and Nadine (James Targett) Chryzanowski; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Imperial officiating.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2:00 PM at HT Layton’s Funeral Home, 102 South Main Street, Woodstown, NJ 08098.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Eastern Shore Council 6963, Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 860, Onley, VA 23418.

