Judy Milliner Franko, 61, of Accomac, VA, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA.

Born May 26, 1960, she was the daughter of Betty Bundick Milliner of Accomac, and the late William Oscar Milliner. Judy received her GED,

which was a proud moment in her life. She taught at Belle Croft Preschool in Accomac for over 20 years, and provided daycare in her home as well.

She enjoyed gardening, loved her fish and was proud of her pond, and loved yard sales and crafts. “Miss Judy” treasured all her children she

taught, playing dress up with her grandchildren, shopping, puzzles, and making sweet treats to share with lucky recipients.

In addition to her mother, Judy is survived by a son, Mark Franko and his wife Jessica of Accomac; her grandchildren Abel and Serenity Franko;

Mark’s father, Thomas Franko, who was Judy’s former husband and with whom she remained good friends and who provided care to her when

needed; two sisters, Penny Willey and her husband Andrew of Modest Town, VA, and Joyce Knight and her husband Donnie of South Carolina;

nieces, Shannon Evans and husband Justin, Christina Gladding and her children Mikayla Burdette and Sean-Michael, and Ashley Knight and her

children Kolbie, Renee and Mariah; nephews, Manuel Salazar and wife Tatsiana, and their children Mia and Tamauj, and Tommy Berry; and her

loving cats, Big Boy, Tigger and Kelly. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a son, Michael Gladding, Jr. Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Wayne Asbury officiating. Interment will follow in the Edgehill Cemetery in Accomac. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations in Judy’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

(www.stjude.org/donate), or to a charity of your choice. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.