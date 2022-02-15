  1. LF enclosed trailer in good condition. Can be 5×8, 6×10, or 6×12 in size. please leave message if no answer.  757-710-4586
  2. Manual gas log set, 24″ grate. $250 firm  757-787-2351
  3. For Sale: 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in. 132,373m. Looks great & runs great, using very little gas. Plugs into your home outlet to charge. Asking $12,000.  757-709-1045
  4. We have two Roosters free. Nothing wrong with them, just have more than we need. 757-787-3902
  5. 2009 VW Routan mini van good running van leather interior 3 row seating lots of new part $2500.  609-780-4960
  6. 2010 Ford Flex call for price and info  757-710-0810
  7. Small guitar $30, ladies fur jacket $20, color copier $20  757-319-6085
  8. 8 hp Snapper 28″ mower $450, Huskvarna 48″ mower $2,500, Suzuki motorcycle $3,000 894-5713
  9. Flat top antique cedar chest  $600  757-990-5849
  10. LF residential water pump, Glen Bowden please call 757-505-6211
  11. LTB pick up , LF rim for a 2007 Pontiac, LF Rotwiler male puppy 710-5238
  12. LF someone to install a gas pack unit  or give price  665-4102
  13. Rowing machine $100  442-4925 aft. 4pm
  14. 23′ Wellcraft boat, motor, trailer , 4 new tires for sale  804-436-7350
  15. 87 gal. residential water tank $80, 1 ton block  $80, rocking recliner $15  387-7237