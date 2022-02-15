- LF enclosed trailer in good condition. Can be 5×8, 6×10, or 6×12 in size. please leave message if no answer. 757-710-4586
- Manual gas log set, 24″ grate. $250 firm 757-787-2351
- For Sale: 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in. 132,373m. Looks great & runs great, using very little gas. Plugs into your home outlet to charge. Asking $12,000. 757-709-1045
- We have two Roosters free. Nothing wrong with them, just have more than we need. 757-787-3902
- 2009 VW Routan mini van good running van leather interior 3 row seating lots of new part $2500. 609-780-4960
- 2010 Ford Flex call for price and info 757-710-0810
- Small guitar $30, ladies fur jacket $20, color copier $20 757-319-6085
- 8 hp Snapper 28″ mower $450, Huskvarna 48″ mower $2,500, Suzuki motorcycle $3,000 894-5713
- Flat top antique cedar chest $600 757-990-5849
- LF residential water pump, Glen Bowden please call 757-505-6211
- LTB pick up , LF rim for a 2007 Pontiac, LF Rotwiler male puppy 710-5238
- LF someone to install a gas pack unit or give price 665-4102
- Rowing machine $100 442-4925 aft. 4pm
- 23′ Wellcraft boat, motor, trailer , 4 new tires for sale 804-436-7350
- 87 gal. residential water tank $80, 1 ton block $80, rocking recliner $15 387-7237
