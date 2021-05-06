Private graveside services for Mrs. Josephine L. Byrd of Mappsville, will be conducted on Saturday at 2PM from Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Harvey Davis, Sr. officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
