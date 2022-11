Funeral services for Mr. Joseph K. Holden, also known as “Joe” of Pocomoke, MD, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Brenda Wise officiating.

Interment will be in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-5 PM at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.

More information is available at CooperandHumbles.com.