JoAnn Young, 72, of New Church, wife of Lonnie Medlin, passed away on December 9, 2021 in Baltimore, MD.

Born on June 15, 1949 in Humboldt County, CA, she was the daughter of the late William Elijah Whitehurst and Harriet Eugenia Davenport. JoAnn previously worked at the Pocomoke Health Department, where she was loved and respected by both coworkers and patients. She loved her church and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Other than her husband, JoAnn is survived by her sister Peggy; her brother, Billy; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Patrick O’Neil Wescott and Cheryl Humphrey.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM from Acts the Apostolic Church in Temperanceville with Pastor Starr Johnson officiating.

